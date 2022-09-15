Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II, who breathed her last on September 8 in Scotland, will be buried next to her late husband Prince Philip on Monday.

Following a state funeral for the late Queen at Westminster Abbey, a committal service will be held at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle.

The Queen's state funeral will begin at 11am local time on Monday and conclude with a national two-minute silence.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the King Charles and The Royal Family sent gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world.

"The King and The Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world."

It added: "Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place @wabbey, followed by a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on 19 September."





The doors to Westminster Abbey will open at 8am local time on the day of the funeral, to allow around 2,000 guests made up of nearly 500 world leaders to take their seats.

Under the plans in place for the day, all heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, will gather at a central venue and travel under "collective arrangements" to the Abbey.



Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel.

