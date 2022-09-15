 
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to King Charles, the royal family and to the British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Saudi monarch congratulated Charles on his accession to the British throne during a phone call on Thursday, wishing the new King success in serving the interests of his people.

King Salman said he was looking forward to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. 

The British monarch expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Saudi King for his noble feelings and affirmed his keenness and interest in strengthening relations between the two countries.

