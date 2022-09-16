 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Women dinner’: Emma Watson is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Famous English actress Emma Watson stole the show in a gorgeous sheer white gown as she stepped out at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York on Thursday.

The actress, 32, put on a stylish figure in a white gown embellished with intricate floral lace detailing as she posed for pictures at The Pool on Park Avenue.

The Harry Potter film series actress showed off her incredible figure in a cut-out back design, while a lace train billowed out behind her and looked every inch the Hollywood A-lister.

To add more glamour to her look Emma added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of chunky black sandals and kept her essentials in a silver studded clutch bag.

She let her gorgeous outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories simple with a pair of silver droplet earrings.

The dinner, hosted by Anderson Cooper, is raising funds for firms that support those affected by gender-based violence.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Emma led the stars at the event, which was co-chaired by the likes of Salma Hayek, Samuel L Jackson, Gisele Bündchen, and Gloria Steinem.

Her appearance at the dinner comes after she was spotted on a Venetian getaway with her new boyfriend, Sir Philip Green's son Brandon, last month.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian recalls how Kris Jenner ruined her first photo shoot with Karl Lagerfeld

Kim Kardashian recalls how Kris Jenner ruined her first photo shoot with Karl Lagerfeld
Kylie Jenner shares memorable moments from girls trip with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shares memorable moments from girls trip with daughter Stormi
David Beckham spotted waiting in queue to see Queen’s coffin, pictures

David Beckham spotted waiting in queue to see Queen’s coffin, pictures

Johnny Depp knows Amber Heard used to get intimate with men to bag roles in Hollywood

Johnny Depp knows Amber Heard used to get intimate with men to bag roles in Hollywood
George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film

King Charles III told Queen was dying in frantic phone call

King Charles III told Queen was dying in frantic phone call
Zayn Malik trying to win Gigi Hadid back amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Zayn Malik trying to win Gigi Hadid back amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours
King Charles wins heart of Prince Harry

King Charles wins heart of Prince Harry
King Charles III's faces anti-monarchy protests amid Wales visit

King Charles III's faces anti-monarchy protests amid Wales visit
Russia slams UK after Putin was snubbed from Queen’s funeral

Russia slams UK after Putin was snubbed from Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II used to watch ‘The Crown’ on projector: Matt Smith

Queen Elizabeth II used to watch ‘The Crown’ on projector: Matt Smith

Kate Middleton’s calm composure reminds people of Princess Diana, royal commentator

Kate Middleton’s calm composure reminds people of Princess Diana, royal commentator

Latest

view all