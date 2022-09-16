'Women dinner’: Emma Watson is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Famous English actress Emma Watson stole the show in a gorgeous sheer white gown as she stepped out at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York on Thursday.

The actress, 32, put on a stylish figure in a white gown embellished with intricate floral lace detailing as she posed for pictures at The Pool on Park Avenue.

The Harry Potter film series actress showed off her incredible figure in a cut-out back design, while a lace train billowed out behind her and looked every inch the Hollywood A-lister.

To add more glamour to her look Emma added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of chunky black sandals and kept her essentials in a silver studded clutch bag.

She let her gorgeous outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories simple with a pair of silver droplet earrings.

The dinner, hosted by Anderson Cooper, is raising funds for firms that support those affected by gender-based violence.

Emma led the stars at the event, which was co-chaired by the likes of Salma Hayek, Samuel L Jackson, Gisele Bündchen, and Gloria Steinem.

Her appearance at the dinner comes after she was spotted on a Venetian getaway with her new boyfriend, Sir Philip Green's son Brandon, last month.

Emma and Brandon were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.



