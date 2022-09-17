 
Britney Spears wants to settle legal fight with father, Tri-Star for $7 million: Report

Britney Spears has hopes of settling her legal fight with her father Jamie Spears and former business managing team as per recent reports.

The pop star’s legal team has reached out to both the concerned parties to settle the legal dispute for $7 million, reported TMZ.

Jamie and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group were accused of taking huge sums of money from Britney during her 13-year conservatorship.

However, the Hold Me Closer hit-maker’s former manager and her father both have denied the accusations.

The $7 million sum is close to what Jamie received throughout the conservatorship as per report by New York Times which stated that Britney’s former conservator took $6 million from her.

Whereas, Tristar collected 5% of the singer’s “adjusted gross entertainment revenue.”

The Princess of pop was put in the conversatorship in 2008 and finally got her freedom following a long legal battle in 2021.

During this period, Britney alleges that her father abused her and made her do things against her will.

