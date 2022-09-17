King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

King Charles III meets people waiting in line to see Queen for hours

London: King Charles III and his son Prince William on Saturday met some of the thousands of people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.



The new king and his heir shook hands and chatted with people at Lambeth Bridge, with many mourners having queued overnight to see the late monarch at Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, Crowds greeted King Charles III on Saturday as he arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Commonwealth leaders hours after a security scare interrupted the queen´s sombre lying-in-state.

Charles´ arrival at the palace came as world leaders began to arrive in London ahead of Monday´s state funeral, Britain´s first in nearly six decades.

The queen´s death on September 8 aged 96, after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne, has sparked an outpouring of emotion.

Members of the public are braving waits that have stretched to more than 25 hours, and chilly night-time temperatures, to view her flag-shrouded coffin.

Lines have snaked for miles along the River Thames since Wednesday when her coffin was brought to the UK parliament complex. (AFP)