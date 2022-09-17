 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen
David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

David Beckham was recently in the news for waiting in the queue for 12 hours to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

According to Mirror UK, the football legend joined the line for hours going up to Westminster Hall to late Queen’s casket who died at 96.

In a news footage, Beckham could be seen “visibly upset” and shedding a tear or two while bowing his head before the coffin.

Where many people appreciated the former England captain’ gesture, there were few who criticised Beckham and said that he did all this to gain “media attention”.

The netizens turned to social media and expressed their disbelief, saying the celebrity like him wouldn’t be ‘waiting for long’ in the queue. Other commented that he needed “exposure”.

To this end, Dan Walker, who is the former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, tweeted, “Fair play to David Beckham for joining the #queueforthequeue. 12 hours plus apparently to pay his respects.”

David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

Responding to his tweet, one user said, “Had to show his face didn’t he, any chance of exposure.”

Another added, “5-mile queue, and he’s just been spotted in the last few meters.”

Other remarked, “he’s there for posing.”

On the other hand, Walker jumped in and defended the professional footballer as he wrote, “He’s been there since 2am this morning. If he wants headlines, he pops to the chippy in his PJs.”

David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

Meanwhile, Beckham revealed that he stood in line because of his grandfather who was a firm royalist “wouldn’t have jumped the queue so neither would he”.

The global icon said that he wanted to go to “see the Queen like any other member of the public” and so he did.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ after welcoming three girls

Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ after welcoming three girls
Kate Middleton may take Queen's place with her fashion choices and friendly gestures

Kate Middleton may take Queen's place with her fashion choices and friendly gestures
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey to collab?

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey to collab?

Meghan Markle could give up her practice of accusing the Queen's family

Meghan Markle could give up her practice of accusing the Queen's family
A$AP Rocky says he DID NOT shoot friend and accuser during argument in Hollywood

A$AP Rocky says he DID NOT shoot friend and accuser during argument in Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs

Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs
Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words

Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words
Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s ramp walk stuns fans

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s ramp walk stuns fans

Latest

view all