Saturday Sep 17 2022
Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Chrissy Teigen has recently reacted to the online trolls for their "brutal remarks" after she revealed she had a “life-saving” abortion and not miscarriage.

According to E! News, Chrissy opened up during the Summit on September 15 that she had “an abortion” after finding out the baby would not survive.

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention,” she shared.

Chrissy further added, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,’ before adding: ‘And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Following her revelation, a few netizens trolled Chrissy with “hateful messages” which was re-shared by the 36-year-old on Twitter.

“I knew this would happen, and honestly, I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though,” wrote the cookbook author.

One comment read, “Sorry you lost your child but stop milking this story,’ while others claimed Chrissy was ‘lying’ about her ordeal.”

“She's such a drama queen,” another said.

Meanwhile, Chrissy, who shared two children with John Legend, is currently pregnant with her third baby.

