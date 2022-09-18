 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Britain's new Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute Sunday to Queen Elizabeth II for carving her own role as a "solitary woman" in a world dominated by men.

In her first public comments broadcast since Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles III's wife said it must have been "so difficult" for the late monarch, who inherited the throne in 1952 when she was just 25 years old.

Her pre-recorded comments to BBC television were to be aired later Sunday before the national minute's silence at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT).

"She's been part of our lives for ever. I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except The Queen being there," Camilla said.

"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.

"There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role."

Remembering her late mother-in-law, Camilla added: "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face.

"I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."

In February this year, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to throne, Queen Elizabeth ended all debate about how Camilla should be known once her eldest son Charles became king.

The monarch said it was her "sincere wish" for her to be known as the Queen Consort, "as she continues her own loyal service".

Camilla has taken on the role with a minimum of fuss after gradually overcoming public opposition that lasted years.

Camilla has been travelling around Britain with the new sovereign. She also took part in a brief walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, the proclamation of the new king and trips to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Charles and Camilla finally married in 2005 after a long-running love affair that was at times adulterous...AFP





