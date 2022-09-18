King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

King Charles III’s security guard has become a hot topic for netizens as royal fans believe that the personnel is a real-life Kingsman spy.

A video of the security guard walking in and out of Buckingham Palace with a fancy umbrella has been making rounds on TikTok.

The eagle-eyed social media users pointed out a detail on the umbrella claiming that it is a gun in disguise.

One TikTok user wrote: "A real Kingsman!" while another added: “That thing he's holding is a GUNbrella, not an umbrella."

“What is he a Kingsman secret agent?” a third comment read.

"I thought he was the new 007," a fourth added.

This came after a viral picture of the same security guard spotted a gun poking out of his blazer when Charles greeted the mourners for the first time as a King.