 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth
Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about their grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Sharing Beatrice and Eugenie tribute on his Twitter handle, Piers Morgan said, “Lovely heartfelt statement about the Queen from Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie.”

Earlier, the two sisters in a joint statement said, “Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all.

“There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

“We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.”

They further said “You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

“The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.

“We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you.

“We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service.

“God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin
Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert
King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans
Joe Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state

Joe Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state
Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Princess Charlene to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Princess Charlene to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
NSYNC Lance Bass vouches for Britney Spears' comeback, 'I know Britney, she loves performing'

NSYNC Lance Bass vouches for Britney Spears' comeback, 'I know Britney, she loves performing'
Britain gearing up for momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain gearing up for momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles 'love child' will 'climb' any 'mountain' to be loved by dad: 'Not afraid'

King Charles 'love child' will 'climb' any 'mountain' to be loved by dad: 'Not afraid'
Leonardo DiCaprio is 'lazy' and 'selfish' lover, woman shares first-hand experience

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'lazy' and 'selfish' lover, woman shares first-hand experience
Tyler Stanaland spotted with costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow

Tyler Stanaland spotted with costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie admit they are 'lonely' sans 'matriarch' Queen

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie admit they are 'lonely' sans 'matriarch' Queen

Latest

view all