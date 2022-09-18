Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List

Netflix’s full and complete list of all the Top 10 trending TV shows, movies and series on the platform has finally been revealed.

The list includes some of the most popular options available on September for fans across the globe.

The list includes;





TV Shows:





Cobra Kai Fate: The Winx Saga Sins of Our Mother Love is Blind In the Dark El Rey: Vicente Fernandez Devil in Ohio The Imperfects The Crown Narco-Saints





Movies:





This Is the End Do Revenge Despicable Me 2 End of the Road Morbius Despicable Me Sing 2 Friday Me Time No Limit





Kids:



