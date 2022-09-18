Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List

Netflix’s full and complete list of all the Top 10 trending TV shows, movies and series on the platform has finally been revealed.
The list includes some of the most popular options available on September for fans across the globe.
The list includes;
TV Shows:
- Cobra Kai
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Sins of Our Mother
- Love is Blind
- In the Dark
- El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
- Devil in Ohio
- The Imperfects
- The Crown
- Narco-Saints
Movies:
- This Is the End
- Do Revenge
- Despicable Me 2
- End of the Road
- Morbius
- Despicable Me
- Sing 2
- Friday
- Me Time
- No Limit
Kids:
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me
- Sing 2
- CoCoelon
- Danger Force
- Home
- Junior Baking Show
- Gecko’s Garage
- Blippi
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance