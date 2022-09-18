 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Web Desk

Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List
Top 10 movies, TV shows and series tending on Netflix: Full List

Netflix’s full and complete list of all the Top 10 trending TV shows, movies and series on the platform has finally been revealed.

The list includes some of the most popular options available on September for fans across the globe.

The list includes;


TV Shows:

  1. Cobra Kai
  2. Fate: The Winx Saga
  3. Sins of Our Mother
  4. Love is Blind
  5. In the Dark
  6. El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
  7. Devil in Ohio
  8. The Imperfects
  9. The Crown
  10. Narco-Saints


Movies:

  1. This Is the End
  2. Do Revenge
  3. Despicable Me 2
  4. End of the Road
  5. Morbius
  6. Despicable Me
  7. Sing 2
  8. Friday
  9. Me Time
  10. No Limit


Kids:

  1. Despicable Me 2
  2. Despicable Me
  3. Sing 2
  4. CoCoelon
  5. Danger Force
  6. Home
  7. Junior Baking Show
  8. Gecko’s Garage
  9. Blippi
  10. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

