Sunday Sep 18 2022
Netflix's 'The Sandman': is season 2 coming?

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Netflix’s The Sandman scored a big hit for season one and fans are eager for an update on season 2
Netflix fans are excitedly awaiting season 2 of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman but the team has made no official announcement yet.

The Sandman just recently made its premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2022, with its 10 episodes covering the first two parts of Neil Gaiman’s comics of the same name.

According to The Economic Times, season one garnered immense attention from the viewers and still remains in the top 5 English shows of Netflix, opening up the possibility for a season two.

Meanwhile, the last episode for season one also ended on a cliffhanger, after which fans became convinced that season two will arrive soon.

Neil Gaiman has also revealed on Twitter that scripts for season two were already written, which further elevated fans' excitement.

However, there is still no official announcement by The Sandman team regarding a new season and fans are eager to get updates on the show’s future as they look forward to the second season. 

