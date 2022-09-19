 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Prince William reunion: Body language expert dissects ‘anger’

A body language expert has weighed in on Prince Harry’s mannerisms around his brother Prince William during their landmark reunion last week after the Queen’s death.

Dr. Louise Mahler weighed in on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel’s return to the royal fold after the Queen’s death, with the two stepping out with William and Kate to meet mourners at one point, despite an alleged rift between them.

Talking to Woman’s Day, Mahler said: “Harry has 'I am peeved' written all over his face.”

She then went on to comment on Harry and Meghan ignoring royal protocol and holding hands during their appearances.

“They are showing 'we are different. You don't want us to be royal, we will not walk the straight line. So, we will hold hands',” said Mahler.

She also added: “Everyone else was spaced very clearly and they're together. That's a statement. Yes, they're supporting each other, but they're saying 'we don't have to follow the royal protocols'.

