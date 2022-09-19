 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

File Footage 

Victoria Beckham honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a moving tribute after spending a week reflecting on her loss.

The fashion designer penned a heartfelt note for the late monarch while also revealing that one of the proudest moments of her life was meeting “Her Majesty the Queen.”

“I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world,” the former Spice Girl wrote in a powerful tribute on Instagram.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” the wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham added.

“I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign. VB.”

Posh Spice dropped more pictures from late Queen's reign including the one where she shook hands with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch along with her band mates on her stories.

“The Queen will be remembered not least for her incredible kindness, grace and compassion, but for her steadfast loyalty, service and commitment,” she captioned the photos.

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

"One of my proudest Spice Girls moments was meeting Her Majesty the Queen at the Royal Command Performance in 1997. I'm so grateful for this moment," Victoria penned.

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

Victoria went on say that besides being a great monarch, the Queen had been a "remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother" who "always put her family first".

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

Concluding her tribute, Victoria added, “Rest in peace, Your Majesty, thank you for your service. Dance on forever with your price!”

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’


More From Entertainment:

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’
Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral

Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch
Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers

Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers
Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X

Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before Spice Girls’ first concert

Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before Spice Girls’ first concert
Woody Allen anticipates focus on his writing over filmmaking in twilight years

Woody Allen anticipates focus on his writing over filmmaking in twilight years
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Politicians slammed for skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state

Politicians slammed for skipping the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state
Prince George and Charlotte to accompany William and Kate, Harry and Meghan during Queen's funeral

Prince George and Charlotte to accompany William and Kate, Harry and Meghan during Queen's funeral

Latest

view all