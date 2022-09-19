Queen Elizabeth’s birthday gift from late father revealed ahead of funeral

file footage

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is set to take place today, September 19, 2022, and ahead of the historic day, the Royal Family shared a special picture of the late monarch sporting a birthday gift from her late father King George VI.



As per Express UK, the picture is one of special sentimental value to royal enthusiasts; the 96-year-old monarch, who made history as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with a 70-year reign, is seen smiling into the camera with two brooches gifted to her by her late father pinned to her dress.

Queen Elizabeth is seen wearing a classic blue dress in the picture, which she accessorized with a three-strand pearl necklace, and two diamond brooches that were a birthday gift to her from her beloved father, the late King George VI.

The picture was shared on the Royal Family's Instagram, with the caption: "Ahead of Her Majesty the Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone."



The late monarch was famously close to her father, who she also looked up to as her idol, with the Queen once sharing: “I shall always work, as my father did throughout his reign, to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples.”

The picture itself was taken just months ago during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, 2022; she earlier wore the brooches during her Diamond Jubilee speech in 2012 as well.