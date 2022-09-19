Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral

 
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be seated far apart from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral today, September 19, 2022.

As per Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seated across the aisle from the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be seated with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Also sitting with Prince William and Kate will be Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, as well as Zara’s husband Mike Tindall.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan will be seated right behind King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie sitting beside them.

The royal family is expected to make their way to the state funeral later today; the Queen’s funeral is touted to be the biggest event in recent British history, as it is also the first state funeral since that of Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

