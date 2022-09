file footage

More than 500 world leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all over the world, were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's historic funeral service in Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, reported BBC.



The British royal family isn’t the only royal blood in the Queen’s funeral proceedings today, with her European cousins as well as royals from as far away as the East are in attendance.

Here’s a list of all the royals attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: