Monday Sep 19 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey has concluded. Her Majesty’s coffin has begun its procession towards Wellington Arch in central London.

The late British monarch will be carried in Procession by the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

Her Majesty’s final procession will be followed by King Charles III alongside members of the royal family.

The coffin will then be placed in a State Hearse and will travel to Windsor for the 4pm Committal service at St George’s Chapel.

Britain’s longest serving monarch will be buried beside her husband, Duke of Edinburgh, at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. Buckingham Palace announced her death at the age of 96. 

