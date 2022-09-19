 
Monday Sep 19 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold hands during Queen Elizabeth's emotional funeral

Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to stay close to each other for comfort as they made their way out of Westminster Abbey after a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022.

The late monarch’s immediate family members formed part of the procession as her coffin was carried out of the Abbey after a historic service attended by some 500 dignitaries from around the world.

The Queen’s coffin was carried out of the abbey for a procession across central London with the royal party following behind, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were spotted holding hands in an effort to comfort each other during the heavy day, reported Express UK.

Prince Harry notably remained in civilian clothing for his grandmother the Queen’s funeral, after being denied permission to wear his military uniform.

Harry and Meghan have maintained a show of affection for each other through the mourning period for the Queen; they were last seen holding hands as they attended a procession last week.

