Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Camilla, Charlotte wear pearls to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royal women paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a stunning black veiled hat and sentimental jewels that belonged to her grandmother-in-law, repeating the pearl-and-diamond pieces she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

The princess chose the Queen’s four-row pearl choker with a diamond clasp and her Bahrain Pearl Earrings, also featuring pearls and diamonds.

The necklace was made from pearls which “were reportedly a gift from the Japanese government, possibly acquired during the 1970s, when she made a state visit to that nation,” according to The Court Jeweller.

Pearls are often referred to as mourning jewellery -- a tradition said to date back to Queen Victoria´s era in the 19th century.



Camilla, the Queen Consort of the new King Charles III, meanwhile wore Queen Victoria´s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch -- diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

This was accompanied by a pair of oval stud earrings featuring a sapphire stone encircled with diamonds and a gold pendant necklace.

Meghan chose pared back jewellery with a pair of pearl and diamond stud earrings gifted to her by the Queen and which she wore on her first joint engagement alongside the monarch in June 2018.



In a nod to the queen´s lifelong love of horses, Princess Charlotte, the seven-year-old daughter of William and Catherine, wore a small diamond horseshoe brooch which was a gift from her late great-grandmother..