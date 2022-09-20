 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham devastated as he loses his 'home' the Queen

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

David Beckham showered praises on Queen Elizabeth II as she took off for her final journey.

Turning to his social media on Monday, the former footballer heaped praises on the 'caring leader.'

“Our Queen is home… Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader,” Beckham wrote.

He continued, “People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication.”

The father-of-four fondly concluded his post by wishing the “legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure,” adding, “long live the King.

More From Entertainment:

Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic

Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic
Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'

Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'
'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon
Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September

Netflix movies, series releasing on the 20th & 21st September
Canadians pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Canadians pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen's corgis and pony play part at funeral procession

Queen's corgis and pony play part at funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor in private family burial ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor in private family burial ceremony
Jennifer Lopez’s best career advice to Latina women for growing business: ‘be resolute’

Jennifer Lopez’s best career advice to Latina women for growing business: ‘be resolute’
Matthew McConaughey shares valuable lesson about ‘consent’ he learned from dad

Matthew McConaughey shares valuable lesson about ‘consent’ he learned from dad
Penny Lancaster admits she’s 'grateful' there were no incidents during Queen Elizabeth funeral

Penny Lancaster admits she’s 'grateful' there were no incidents during Queen Elizabeth funeral

King Charles missile 'chopped off' Prince Harry: 'Pain will be not forgotten'

King Charles missile 'chopped off' Prince Harry: 'Pain will be not forgotten'

Latest

view all