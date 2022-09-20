David Beckham devastated as he loses his 'home' the Queen

David Beckham showered praises on Queen Elizabeth II as she took off for her final journey.

Turning to his social media on Monday, the former footballer heaped praises on the 'caring leader.'

“Our Queen is home… Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader,” Beckham wrote.

He continued, “People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication.”

The father-of-four fondly concluded his post by wishing the “legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure,” adding, “long live the King.