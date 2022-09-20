 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her Latina identity: ‘it made me feel special’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her Latina identity: ‘it made me feel special’
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her Latina identity: ‘it made me feel special’

Jennifer Lopez is proud to be a Latina and fully embraces her body in an exclusive clip shared by PEOPLE ahead of Tuesday's instalment of Today. The singer was also heavily bodyshamed at the start of her career for her now highly praised physique.

“It's just who I was,” Lopez told NBC News' Morgan Radford. She also added that when she was younger, her parents encouraged her to “be proud of who I was.”

“And so when I went into these worlds, like Hollywood, where we were not represented at all, I almost felt like a unicorn. ‘I’m Latina. I’m Jennifer Lopez from the Bronx. And my parents are Puerto Rican, I’m Puerto Rican.’ And I think it made me feel special.”

Lopez also recalled embracing her body despite not seeing many women who looked like her. “Even the whole body thing was such a thing. It was like, everybody was like size zero models, tall, blonde — beautiful, a certain type of beauty — but there was other types of beauty that I grew up with.”

JLo has always been vocal about embracing their bodies even at a time when body shaming was not even frowned upon. At one point, the Latina was even told to lose weight.

In an interview with InStyle, JLo narrated, “They’d say, ‘You should lose a few pounds,’ or ‘You should do this or do that. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this,’” she continued. “Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don’t!”

Even today, the actress and musician follows the same mantra despite when people make ageist comments.

“‘Beauty has no expiration date’ was always my personal mantra because I'm in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time," told JLo to PEOPLE in July. She added, “It's like, 'Oh, you're done no more movies for you. We don't want your music anymore.' Growing up, I looked up to people like Diana Ross and Cher and Tina Turner, and they were in their 50s and they were beautiful and almost coming into their own at that time.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra speaks up at the UN General Assembly, shares highlights from the event: Photos

Priyanka Chopra speaks up at the UN General Assembly, shares highlights from the event: Photos
Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’

Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter
Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash

Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash
BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush

BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush
William, Kate's handwritten notes on Queen's coffin go unnoticed

William, Kate's handwritten notes on Queen's coffin go unnoticed
Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider

Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider
Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help
Avatar director David Cameron fought studio execs over original movie

Avatar director David Cameron fought studio execs over original movie
Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss

Latest

view all