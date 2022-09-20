 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

File Footage

Will Smith was seen cheering for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her 51st birthday months after Oscar slap controversy.

The King Richard star stood next to the The Matrix Resurrections actor in video she shared on Instagram as everyone around her sang her “Happy Birthday.”

“I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday,” the Red Table Talk host captioned the sweet video. “Thank you.”

The couple was accompanied with some friends and their kids, Jayden and Willow, for the outdoor celebration of Jada’s big day.

“I'm just grateful, just deeply grateful,” Jada could be heard saying in the reel as her husband chimed in, “The end ... she's grateful - highest virtue.”

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a long red coat which she paired with a matching top along with a black knit cap.

On the other hand, Will sported a black shirt featuring pattered long-sleeves along with blue jeans for the occasion.

This comes following the headline making incident when Will slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada during Academy Awards 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Lady Gaga impressionist drag queen surprises security at Miami concert

Meghan keeps ‘emotional distance’ with Kate and kids at Queen funeral

Meghan keeps ‘emotional distance’ with Kate and kids at Queen funeral
Priyanka Chopra speaks up at the UN General Assembly, shares highlights from the event: Photos

Priyanka Chopra speaks up at the UN General Assembly, shares highlights from the event: Photos
Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’

Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez urged for legal help from Aaron Carter
Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash

Meghan Markle was ‘only royal’ to cry at Queen’s funeral: fans spark backlash
BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush

BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY with new collab MV 'Rush Hour' with Crush
Letitia Wright shares ‘Black Panther 2’ honours late Chadwick Boseman ‘in a beautiful way’

Letitia Wright shares ‘Black Panther 2’ honours late Chadwick Boseman ‘in a beautiful way’
William, Kate's handwritten notes on Queen's coffin go unnoticed

William, Kate's handwritten notes on Queen's coffin go unnoticed
Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider

Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider
Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Latest

view all