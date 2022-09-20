Will Smith celebrates wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday following Oscar slapgate

File Footage

Will Smith was seen cheering for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her 51st birthday months after Oscar slap controversy.



The King Richard star stood next to the The Matrix Resurrections actor in video she shared on Instagram as everyone around her sang her “Happy Birthday.”

“I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday,” the Red Table Talk host captioned the sweet video. “Thank you.”

The couple was accompanied with some friends and their kids, Jayden and Willow, for the outdoor celebration of Jada’s big day.



“I'm just grateful, just deeply grateful,” Jada could be heard saying in the reel as her husband chimed in, “The end ... she's grateful - highest virtue.”

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a long red coat which she paired with a matching top along with a black knit cap.

On the other hand, Will sported a black shirt featuring pattered long-sleeves along with blue jeans for the occasion.

This comes following the headline making incident when Will slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada during Academy Awards 2022.