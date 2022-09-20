Jennifer Lopez takes a ride on golf cart during shoot of new sci-fi adventure film ‘Atlas’

Jennifer Lopez started her week with a ride on a golf cart on the set of her new sci-fi adventure film Atlas.

The newlywed was seen catching a ride on the back of a golf cart while being taken around the Los Angeles set between takes on Monday afternoon.

The Marry Me actress was seen wearing a grey t-shirt under a slightly-unbuttoned black dress shirt for her day on the set.

Her black shirt was tucked into a pair of form-fitting black jeans with a black belt for her day on the set.

Atlas centers on an intelligence analyst who gets stranded on a distant planet and must learn to fight inside a military-grade mech suit in order to survive.

She stars alongside Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Abraham Popoola in the film by director Brad Peyton and writer Aron Eli Coleite.

Lopez will also produce Atlas through her production company Nuyorican Productions and their deal with Netflix.



