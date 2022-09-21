 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian comedian Raju Srivastav breathes his last at 58

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Indian comedian Raju Srivastav breathes his last at 58
Indian comedian Raju Srivastav breathes his last at 58

Popular standup-comic Raju Srivastav, known for her quick wit, died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The 58-year-old comedian had suffered a heart attack on August 10. He was rushed to the hospital where he was on the ventilator since.

“I got a call in the morning saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He had been waging a struggle for life in hospital for over 40 days,” his brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Srivastava, was considered as one of the most high profile comics in India. Many fellow stars shared their condolences on his departure.

“Raju Srivastava Om Shanti RIP,” wrote veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Instagram.

"There will never be another Raju Srivastava," said comedian Rehman Khan.

“Raju Bhai Aap jaisa na koi tha na koi aayega , bahot yaad aaoge aap #RIP #rajusrivastava,” he tweeted.

Actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, “Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastava ji. May God bless his journey into the light #RIPRajuSrivastava.”

Raju Srivastava shot to stardom after taking part in the reality comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Show in 2005. The actor also joined BJP in 2014 and featured in mega-blockbuster Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar.

More From Showbiz:

Coke Studio Live in Dubai: Check out the artist line-up

Coke Studio Live in Dubai: Check out the artist line-up
Katrina Kaif enjoys romantic monsoon weather with husband Vicky Kaushal: See pic

Katrina Kaif enjoys romantic monsoon weather with husband Vicky Kaushal: See pic
Sonam Kapoor finally unveils son's name: Introducing 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja'

Sonam Kapoor finally unveils son's name: Introducing 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja'

Twinkle Khanna opens up on going back to university life: ‘surreal’

Twinkle Khanna opens up on going back to university life: ‘surreal’
Shagufta Ejaz 'a symbol of Elegance and Eternal beauty': See latest photoshoot

Shagufta Ejaz 'a symbol of Elegance and Eternal beauty': See latest photoshoot
Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara to an amusement park, wins two toys for her

Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara to an amusement park, wins two toys for her

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to receive Smita Patil Award for Best Actress: Check out

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to receive Smita Patil Award for Best Actress: Check out
Jayakumari hospitalised due to Kidney ailments, seeks financial aid

Jayakumari hospitalised due to Kidney ailments, seeks financial aid
Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri by British model

Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri by British model

India to make its official entry to Oscars 2023, '#RRRforOscars' trends on Twitter

India to make its official entry to Oscars 2023, '#RRRforOscars' trends on Twitter
Kangana Ranaut to ever come out from 'identity crisis' amid playing Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'?

Kangana Ranaut to ever come out from 'identity crisis' amid playing Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'?

In Pictures: Kriti Sanon spends quality vacation with family in Europe

In Pictures: Kriti Sanon spends quality vacation with family in Europe

Latest

view all