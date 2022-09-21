 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

File Footage 

Brad Pitt talked about the inspiration behind his recent artwork which he debuted at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland.

While talking to Finnish public broadcaster YLE, the Bullet Train star said his artwork reflects his personal experiences from past relationships

“It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” the actor said.

“It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong,” Pitt added.

The actor presented nine works of “self-reflection” at the museum including house-shaped structure, coffin-sized bronze box with hands, feet and faces breaking through structure.

The Oscar winner also displayed a plaster wall-hanging sculpture titled "Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time."

Pitt has reportedly been creating ceramic art since his messy breakup from former wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he share six kids.

More From Entertainment:

Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?

Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo
Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unable to move on’ until Harry and Meghan Markle’s apology?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘unable to move on’ until Harry and Meghan Markle’s apology?
King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'

King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'
King Charles 'secret son' not looking for 'title', wants his identity

King Charles 'secret son' not looking for 'title', wants his identity

'Emmy Awards' winner actor Lee Jung-jae halts all his schedule activities

'Emmy Awards' winner actor Lee Jung-jae halts all his schedule activities
Taylor Swift starts new series on TikTok ahead of album Midnights release

Taylor Swift starts new series on TikTok ahead of album Midnights release
Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Princess Charlotte asks George if Queen coffin can 'slip out' amid funeral: Video

Princess Charlotte asks George if Queen coffin can 'slip out' amid funeral: Video

Latest

view all