 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4
Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds felt they should have another baby after the latter had a “potentially life-threatening” polyp removed.

Following the Adam Project star colonoscopy crisis, he and The Simple Favour actor realized that that they wanted to “slow down” and focus on their family life.

“This was a huge wake-up call for him,” an insider close to Reynold told Hollywood Life. “After Ryan’s colonoscopy crisis, Ryan and Blake both just realized that they wanted to slow down and enjoy what they have built together.”

“That is when they decided that now was the time to have another child. They are putting their health, marriage, and family before anything in life. Everything else comes second to that.

“Ryan was so focused on his massive career and perfect family that he was not even thinking about his own personal health.

The actor played a superhero in the Daredevil films, which made him realize that “he was not a superhero in real life. Without his health, nothing else in life would be possible,” another insider said.

“Blake is already an incredibly healthy woman and that made her even more hyperaware of her overall health.

“Neither one of them take even one day for granted and they are both so blessed to be having another baby,” the insider noted.

The Age of Adaline star surprised the world with the announcement of her fourth pregnancy with hubby during the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’
Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?

Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?
Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral
Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?
Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud

Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud
Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’

Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report
Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Latest

view all