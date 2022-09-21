 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise raised his fist in the air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8 in the Lake District on Tuesday.

In the latest pictures, obtained by DailyMail the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60 was seen smiling as he chatted with a member of the crew after they returned to filming following a week-long break.

The day of shooting enthralling scenes for the latest instalment in the action franchise appeared to be a success as Tom pumped the air with his fist in celebration.

Tom, who plays Ethan Hunt in the famous movie franchise, cut a casual figure in dark jeans and a navy T-shirt, which he paired with black boots.

The action star was seen climbing into a helicopter and leaving the set in style after filming wrapped up for the day.

He has been busy filming tense scenes for Mission: Impossible 8, which is scheduled for release on July 7 next year.

In recent weeks, Tom has been seen shooting daredevil stunts in the Lake District, including showing off his skills as a parachutist as he swooped to the ground while performing sky acrobatics in scenes filmed earlier this month.

Earlier this month, a group of local walkers in the Lake District got a surprise when they stumbled upon Tom filming Mission: Impossible.


