 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen knew Prince Harry absence at Balmoral was 'perfect' for her death: Psychic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II felt Prince Harry's absence on her deathbed crafted 'perfect conditions' for her to pass away.

Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson claims she had reached out to the Queen's spirit to realise the former monarch is satisfied with how she passed away.

Speaking to Daily Star, Ms Anderson shared William and Harry knew Her Majesty was close to death.

"I feel they did know. I felt they just knew before they were told."

"I don't feel Harry regrets this. I feel it was just the way things worked out that day and I feel a sense of relief. I feel he's particularly broken about her death and I think he would have struggled being with her as she passed," Jasmine answered.

Queen knew Prince Harry absence at Balmoral was perfect for her death: Psychic

She continued: "In some cases- I've seen this both in the nursing world and as a medium - some people wait until their child or grandchild have left the room to pass and it's sometimes because they know that person isn't able to deal with that at that time.

"Sometimes our presence keeps them here. We also hear often about people just hanging on till someone got there before taking their last breath. The fact that he wasn't there made the perfect conditions for her to pass the way she needed to," concluded the psychic.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle
Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud

Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud
Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle

Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle
Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral

Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral
King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
'Huge fan' Jennifer Aniston 'excited' to be neighbours with Meghan Markle

'Huge fan' Jennifer Aniston 'excited' to be neighbours with Meghan Markle
Adam Levine spotted with wife Behati Prinsloo amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine spotted with wife Behati Prinsloo amid cheating scandal
Princess Diana 'cried herself to sleep' over Charles brutal remark on baby Harry

Princess Diana 'cried herself to sleep' over Charles brutal remark on baby Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'

Prince William, Kate Middleton happy 'drama' Meghan Markle 'left the funeral'
Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Netflix’s Top 25 globally all-time trending movies & series: Complete List

Latest

view all