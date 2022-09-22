 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
Web Desk

Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

File Footage 

Britney Spears seemed to have taken a jibe at her estranged sons after their father Kevin Federline claimed they are embarrassed of her nude photographs on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer hit-maker dropped a video flaunting her dance moves she enjoys her vacation in Hawaii with hubby Sam Asghari.

The Princess of Pop expressed her wish to take a swim sans clothes but hinted that she would not as she does not want to “offend anyone.”

“Ok so maybe I over do it when I come to Maui!!! I’m sorry but it’s awesome here!!!,” the pop star captioned the post. “I actually want to wake up earlier in the morning!!! I’m awakened here!!!”

“Maybe it’s my subconcious telling my consciousness to be guided to places of awakening,!!! Maybe I should go jump in the water naked!!!” she added.

Spears then went on to throw a shade at her sons, Jayden and Sean, who are not big fans of their mother’s social media feed.

“That’s awakening but I definitely DON’T WANT TO OFFEND ANYONE!!! Psss Amen at the end of the song!!!” she penned.


