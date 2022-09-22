 
entertainment
Adam Levine's cheating remarks in old interview go viral

Adam Levine’s cheating remarks in old interview goes viral again 

An old interview of Adam Levine resurfaced again for his remarks on cheating after he was caught in a cheating scandal.

Maroon 5 frontman landed in hot water after Instagram model-influencer Sumner Stroh accused him for having a year-long affair with her. She claimed that the affair happened whilst the singer was married to Prinsloo, who is also expecting his third child. Reportedly, Prinsloo, 34 is “very upset” over the claims, per Page Six.

In the 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan, when the She Will Be Loved singer was asked why guys cheat, he responded that it was not ‘natural’ to be in a relationship with one person. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it,” said the crooner.

Levine seemed to have echoed the same thoughts when he released the statement via social media claimed that the ‘indiscretion’ was the “greatest mistake” he “could ever make”.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

After the TikTok went viral, several other women came forward with the claims that the former The Voice coach sent them “flirtatious texts”, according to TMZ.

