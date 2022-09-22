Prince Harry, Meghan Markle close friend details truth behind family rift

A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on the family rift that’s erupting between Prince William and King Charles.

US presenter Gayle King issued this shocking insight in his latest interview with Extra.

The CBS Mornings host started off by explaining all the attempts on either side to heal the rift and was quoted saying, “There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right. We shall see.”

“Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen. Are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?”

“I have no idea. I have no inside information on that. But I will tell you this: it was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

This claim comes shortly after an insider close to The Sunday Times pointed out the lacking “rapprochement.”

“The joint appearances take effort. There was an understanding that ‘we need to show solidarity’, not just ‘we need to do this because it’s our duty’.”

“But I don’t think it goes much beyond that. There have been some awkward moments this week. I definitely don’t get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement or a sense that this is it: things will be mended.”