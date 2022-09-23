 
Friday Sep 23 2022
Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to look for alternate career amid King Charles' plans of slimmed monarchy.

Speaking with British journalist Piers Morgan, expert Esther Krakue shared her opinion on the career trajectory of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hoping for an olive branch with the royal family, Ms Krakue said: "I do hope they do reconcile because I think it'll be a positive thing for everyone.

"I would advise Meghan and Harry to find some sort of expertise like, I don't know, get a degree in neurobiology or something."

Meanwhile, she adviced the Sussexes to avoid releasing offensive content over the family on Spotify.  

Krakue said of the feuding family: "I think it's too early to tell. Obviously, everyone is waiting with bated breath over Harry's book, which I really hope is not as bombastic as we fear it will be.

"And obviously, you know, Meghan's podcast. Let's hope she doesn't say anything more egregious about the Royal Family."

"I think she [Meghan] is going to keep capitalising on what she's been capitalising so far. She's got a title, she's got a captive audience in the United States."

