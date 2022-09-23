 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Innovation Festival: Jennifer Garner pulls off business chic in black trousers and matching turtleneck

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Jennifer Garner turned heads in an eye-catching suit as she stopped by The Fast Company Innovation Festival in the heart of New York City on Thursday.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Adam Project star, 50, opted for an all-black ensemble, comprising of sleek black trousers and heels of the same color, and looked absolutely smashing s ever.

The mother of three was asked to be a guest speaker at the event which offers a networking space for creative innovators and individuals.

The 13 Going On 30 star added a touch of glamour to her look by donning a pair of high-waisted black trousers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The beauty tucked a black, turtleneck sweater into the waist of her pants and chose to roll her sleeves up as she posed for a brief photo session at the festival.

Jennifer stood on tall black, pointed heels to add a stylish edge to her classic ensemble.

She appeared to be in high spirits as she took the time to attend the networking event with other successful entrepreneurs and celebrities in the big apple.

Her diamond eternity band that she wore on her right sparkled as she sat under a set of bright lights. The ring possibly could be from her current beau, John C. Miller. The two dated from 2018 to 2020 and reunited in 2021. 


More From Entertainment:

King Charles reign could solely be destroyed if Meghan 'throws bombs from California'

King Charles reign could solely be destroyed if Meghan 'throws bombs from California'
Prince Harry 'acting up' with King Charles without 'buffer' granny Queen: Insider

Prince Harry 'acting up' with King Charles without 'buffer' granny Queen: Insider
King Charles’ coronation will ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne, royal author

King Charles’ coronation will ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne, royal author
How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral

How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral
Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’

Kanye West reveals he had to ‘fight’ Kim Kardashian over co-parenting: ‘I’ve a voice’
Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

Victoria Beckham reached out to Nicola Peltz to ‘make peace’: Insider

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good

King Charles III to exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for good
King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral

King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral
Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert

Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'
Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum

Calls for Queen Elizabeth to be made ‘Saint’ gaining momentum

Latest

view all