Friday Sep 23 2022
Kim Kardashian gives some noteworthy advice to sister Khloe during baby shower speech

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian has given some noteworthy advice to her sister Khloe and it’s too cute to handle.

During Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, viewers saw a glimpse of Khloe's intimate baby shower for her second child, which was organized by Kim, 41, and mom Kris Jenner.

At the event, the SKIMS founder gave a speech to Khloe, 38, encouraging her to focus on the excitement of the new baby rather than Tristan Thompson's recent paternity scandal.

"You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you," she said. "And I'm just happy that you're finally getting to the place where you're accepting this in your life because I just know that everything's been so hard for you, and that just makes me really sad for you. There's nobody that deserves happiness like you do."

The mom of four continued, "You can't see it now but this baby is gonna bring so much love and joy and happiness in our lives. ... He will show you what real love is supposed to be like, and that's all that matters."

"You're not gonna remember what life is like without him," Kim added.

Before the shower, Kim and Kris, 66, both expressed their unhappiness with the situation and decided that the shower could potentially make Khloe feel better.

"It's really tricky because she doesn't want to celebrate anything, but you want to start changing her mindset. We have to start shifting the energy a little bit so there's some positivity and light during this time," Kim said in a confessional.

Kris shared similar sentiments during a separate conversation with Khloe, telling her daughter through tears, "I feel like you're a little numb, it's a lot, and my emotion comes from wishing you would enjoy it more. ... This is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life.”

Elsewhere during Thursday's episode, Khloe gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 28.

