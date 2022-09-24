 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle knew she made Queen life 'difficult', cried because of 'regret'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Meghan Markle felt profound sadness at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, who cried at the Her Majesty's funeral, raised a lot of eyebrows amongst admirers and body language experts, who accused her of faking emotions.

However, journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti believes Meghan's tears outside Westminster Abbey were 'genuine.'

He explained: “I always think it's best to try to take things at face value and give people the benefit of the doubt, especially at difficult moments like those involving grief or the loss of a family member.

“And when that family is Her Majesty the Queen, and with all the tensions within the family, it's fair to assume that if you have to act out your grief in such a public way, whoever you are, you may find it very difficult, you may well be sad.

“And so I don't think it's fair to accuse people of faking when we have no reason or evidence to suggest that that's the case.

Meghan Markle knew she made Queen life difficult, cried because of regret

“And I will say that she also has spoken in the past about how lovely the Queen was in welcoming her to the family.

“I believe that she's been quite careful not to make allegations and accusations about the late Queen.

“On the contrary, she was quite warm about her when discussing in the past and we all saw it.

“We saw photos from public appearances of them together laughing and being what looked certainly genuinely warm to one another.

“So I think there's plenty of reason why she may be sad.

“And I might add that if she has any regrets at any moment about the allegations made against the Royal Family and the difficult situations that she's caused for the family, I would say the Queen’s funeral may well be a moment that that might make it out as well.

“Because if she has those regrets, she may well feel sad in the moment of the Queen's funeral or mourning about having made life difficult in any way either for Her Majesty the Queen or for His Majesty King Charles or any of the rest of the family.

“And even if she doesn't regret it per se it might make her sad," he concludes.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'screamed' at staffer 'every 10 minutes' for 'letting her down'

Meghan Markle 'screamed' at staffer 'every 10 minutes' for 'letting her down'
New book on Queen Consort Camilla will be out on September 29th

New book on Queen Consort Camilla will be out on September 29th
Camilla never a 'surrogate mother' to Prince Harry, it was always about Charles

Camilla never a 'surrogate mother' to Prince Harry, it was always about Charles
Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'real deal' as she 'separates from first husband'

Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'real deal' as she 'separates from first husband'
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with women of Iran

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with women of Iran

Queen Elizabeth's bridesmaid to attend King Charles coronation

Queen Elizabeth's bridesmaid to attend King Charles coronation

Thirteen years later, 'Avatar' to return with a focus on family

Thirteen years later, 'Avatar' to return with a focus on family
Buckingham Palace releases new photograph of King Charles

Buckingham Palace releases new photograph of King Charles

'Prince Harry was given an ultimatum by Meghan Markle over status of their relationship'

'Prince Harry was given an ultimatum by Meghan Markle over status of their relationship'

2006 World Cup scandal: Sven Goran Eriksson comes in support of Victoria Beckham

2006 World Cup scandal: Sven Goran Eriksson comes in support of Victoria Beckham

Kris Jenner leaves fans in disbelief by forgetting she owns Beverly Hills condo

Kris Jenner leaves fans in disbelief by forgetting she owns Beverly Hills condo

Kim Kardashian gives some noteworthy advice to sister Khloe during baby shower speech

Kim Kardashian gives some noteworthy advice to sister Khloe during baby shower speech

Latest

view all