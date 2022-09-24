Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: 'Confirm I'm your girlfriend'

Meghan Markle told Prince Harry she would leave him if he did not make their relationship public.

The now Duchess of Sussex, who faced media intrusion amid her sensational dating period with the Prince, warned Harry of consequences if he does not announce their romance.

Author Valentine Low writes in book Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown: "Faced with hordes of journalists intent on trawling through every aspect of Meghan’s life, Harry became determined to protect his girlfriend.

"Meghan, meanwhile, told him that if he did not do something about it, she would break off the relationship.

"A source said: 'She was saying, 'If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you.'' Harry was in a panic.

"Another source said: 'He was freaking out, saying, 'She’s going to dump me.'"

Harry then called Communications Secretary Jason Knauf to put out a statement confirming their romance.

The book continued: "Harry phoned Knauf, demanding that he put out a statement confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend and condemning the racist and sexist undertones of some of the media coverage.

"Meghan wanted public validation that this was a serious relationship. She was convinced that the palace was unwilling to protect her from media intrusion.

"She told Harry’s staff: 'I know how the palace works. I know how this is going to play out. You don’t care about the girlfriend.'"

