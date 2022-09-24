 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: 'Confirm I'm your girlfriend'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Meghan Markle told Prince Harry she would leave him if he did not make their relationship public.

The now Duchess of Sussex, who faced media intrusion amid her sensational dating period with the Prince, warned Harry of consequences if he does not announce their romance.

Author Valentine Low writes in book Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown: "Faced with hordes of journalists intent on trawling through every aspect of Meghan’s life, Harry became determined to protect his girlfriend.

"Meghan, meanwhile, told him that if he did not do something about it, she would break off the relationship.

Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: Confirm Im your girlfriend

"A source said: 'She was saying, 'If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you.'' Harry was in a panic.

"Another source said: 'He was freaking out, saying, 'She’s going to dump me.'"

Harry then called Communications Secretary Jason Knauf to put out a statement confirming their romance.

The book continued: "Harry phoned Knauf, demanding that he put out a statement confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend and condemning the racist and sexist undertones of some of the media coverage.

"Meghan wanted public validation that this was a serious relationship. She was convinced that the palace was unwilling to protect her from media intrusion.

"She told Harry’s staff: 'I know how the palace works. I know how this is going to play out. You don’t care about the girlfriend.'"

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week
Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran raising cash for WHO in Ukraine

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran raising cash for WHO in Ukraine
Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House

Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House
From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?

From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?
King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub

King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub
'The Nun 2' stars Storm Reid in lead role: Details

'The Nun 2' stars Storm Reid in lead role: Details
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor kills mother, sentenced to life to life imprisonment

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor kills mother, sentenced to life to life imprisonment
Meghan Markle could not 'believe' royal walkabouts were 'not paid'

Meghan Markle could not 'believe' royal walkabouts were 'not paid'

Latest

view all