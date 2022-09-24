‘Wannabe politician’ Meghan Markle ‘lacking with charity’: ‘Write a check!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for lacking in her social work and urged to ‘open a cheque book once in a while’.



Royal author Daniela Elser issued this allegation in her new piece for the New Zealand Herald, and was even quoted saying, “What has she actually done?”

“Why haven't we seen her on the front steps of the Supreme Court, loudhailer in hand, rallying women to fight against the Roe decision? Why haven't we seen her put her cheque book where her mouth is?”

Before concluding she also added, “Therein lies quite the irony because right as Meghan's feminism-lite (diet feminism?) is being found oh-so-wanting, the women of the royal family have been quietly staging something of a feminist takeover.”