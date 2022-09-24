 
John Boyega pitches 'Woman King' sequel idea too good to pass up: Report

John Boyega pitches 'Woman King' sequel idea too good to pass up: Report

Woman King-starring John Boyega has some ideas for the film's sequel that will set his character to develop further, as disclosed by Thuso Mbedu.

However, The Underground Railroad actor said director Gina Prince-Bythewood has ruled out the possibility of a sequel as she doesn't "believe" in sequels, though her fellow actor John Boyega had an idea that may be too good to pass up.

During an interview with Variety, the actor said, "I texted Gina the other day about it.

Gina said she doesn't believe in sequels, but John had a nice idea for the sequel… I told it to Gina and she was like, 'Ah, actually that could work,' and then started bouncing ideas and I'm like, 'Gina, go to sleep!' And she was like, 'No my mind is ticking already.' So, we don't know. Only Sony will tell us."

The Star Wars actor character is King Ghezo in the historical drama, which concentrates on a company of all-female warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1820s.

Per the Mbedo, Boyega believes there is more to exploring the sinister side of his character in the context of the slave trade.

"John's idea is amazing … Basically, to go back to the history of the Dahomey — where he isn't really a favorable king in real history. He would want us to touch on that in the second one," she said. "What if we see him as more of a villain? That type of situation. And I was like, 'That's nice!' It would be cool to see him in a different light."

Helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood opened rave reviews and netted a handsome box office worldwide. 

