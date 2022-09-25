 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Decision on homecoming with PM Shehbaz today: Dar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Decision on homecoming with PM Shehbaz today: Dar

  • The PML-N has decided in principle that Ishaq Dar will replace Miftah Ismail. 
  • Sources said Nawaz Sharif was not happy with Miftah's economic policies. 
  • PM Shehbaz will leave for Pakistan today. It is yet to be seen if Dar accompanies him or not. 

The top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet again today to decide if former finance minister Ishaq Dar will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or not as the PM leaves for home today, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Ishaq Dar said PM Shehbaz and the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, will make the decision today. 

The two top leaders of the PML-N held a significant meeting in London yesterday. The sources said the meeting lasted for several hours.

According to sources, Sharifs decided that Ishaq Dar would take charge of the finance ministry as the federal finance minister on Tuesday. The current finance minister, Miftah Ismail, will continue working as part of the government's economic team, sources said.

Ishaq Dar, speaking to reporters in London, said, "Since the earlier meeting was a family gathering, they will meet again today (Sunday)." 

He said he has Wednesday's reservation to return to Pakistan. But, the final decision on whether to go back home with PM Shehbaz or not will be taken today, he added. 

On September 24, PM Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif decided that Dar would assume charge as the finance minister. 

Shehbaz flew to London on Saturday after attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The PML-N's top leaders held a discussion for over four hours at Shehbaz’s flat. Dar was also in attendance. A source privy to the meeting revealed that Dar has been decided to assume charge as the finance minister on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz is set to leave for Pakistan today [Sunday] and it’s not clear yet whether Dar will accompany him or not.

The source said that Nawaz had not been happy with the economic policies of Miftah and had called for a change in the direction of economic policies.

According to the source, Nawaz is concerned that the PML-N's support base has been negatively impacted by the rise in commodity prices that directly impacted people.

On September 23, Dar told Geo News that he said that he would take oath as a snator immediately after his return to Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan once again skips announcement of protest date

Imran Khan once again skips announcement of protest date

It is between Imran, establishment to reconcile severed relations: President Alvi

It is between Imran, establishment to reconcile severed relations: President Alvi
PM Shehbaz’s purported audio regarding Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law leaked

PM Shehbaz’s purported audio regarding Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law leaked
Police arrest noted journalist Ayaz Amir in Canadian national murder case

Police arrest noted journalist Ayaz Amir in Canadian national murder case
Given right price, Pakistan might import wheat from Russia: PM Shehbaz

Given right price, Pakistan might import wheat from Russia: PM Shehbaz
Govt has 'more security than needed' to deal with PTI's protest: Rana Sanaullah

Govt has 'more security than needed' to deal with PTI's protest: Rana Sanaullah
PTI MNAs to return to parliament 'if US cipher is investigated': Imran Khan

PTI MNAs to return to parliament 'if US cipher is investigated': Imran Khan
Crux of my speech was to warn world of what stares humanity in the face: PM Shehbaz

Crux of my speech was to warn world of what stares humanity in the face: PM Shehbaz

NAB to probe corruption in Peshawar's BRT project

NAB to probe corruption in Peshawar's BRT project
Ishaq Dar to assume charge on Tuesday as finance minister, PM Shehbaz, Nawaz decide

Ishaq Dar to assume charge on Tuesday as finance minister, PM Shehbaz, Nawaz decide

Plea to arrest journalist Ayaz Amir, wife accepted in Canadian national murder case

Plea to arrest journalist Ayaz Amir, wife accepted in Canadian national murder case
Pakistanis demand resumption of Thar Express to meet relatives in India

Pakistanis demand resumption of Thar Express to meet relatives in India

Latest

view all