Sunday Sep 25 2022
Travis Barker’s romantic gesture for wife Kourtney Kardashian will give you major couple goals

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Travis Barker doled out major husband goals with his romantic and thoughtful gestures for his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The star kissed an image of his wife, on a public poster advertising the new season of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, on Friday.

The 46-year-old Grammy Award winner was featured on his wife's, 43, Instagram Story as he planted a sweet kiss on her photo.

Kourtney also added a quote from her beau explaining his show of affection, despite the possibility of picking up germs from the public display: 'I don't care how dirty that is, that's my wife.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
The father-of-two has been playing drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s European Mainstream Sellout Tour and is joined on the road by his wife.

The couple have been sharing snaps of their life on the road across Europe.

On Friday, Kourtney showed off her toned legs while backstage as her husband performed in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kardashian wore a very short, tight black dress under an oversized denim jacket with a back-stage pass around her neck as she posed for a selfie captioned, 'Fell in love with the girl at the rock show.' 


