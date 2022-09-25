 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson has taught her that she is “capable of being in love again," revealed insider.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star has an issue dating other men after parting ways with the comedian as they “already have preconceived notions” of her.

However, the problem that The Kardashians star faces is that every guy that she is interested in thinks that they know her, revealed the source.

“The only issue that she faces in dating is that there isn’t a man alive on this planet who doesn’t know who she is," the source told the outlet.

“Because of this, when she is interested in a guy, they already have preconceived notions of who she is and that isn’t accurate most of the time,” the insider added.

The Skims founder and Davidson recently broke up after dating for nine months due to their hectic work schedules.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book

Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book
Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC

Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC
Alec Baldwin eyes to move out of New York: Here's why

Alec Baldwin eyes to move out of New York: Here's why
Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'

Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'
Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation

Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation
Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Latest

view all