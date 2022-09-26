 
Queen Elizabeth was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death: ‘Died of a broken heart’

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly never been able to “stay the same” after the death of her beloved Prince Philip.

Royal biographer and author Katie Nicholl issued this shocking statement just recently.

Her admissions were made during a candid heart-to-heart with Entertainment Tonight.

The writer of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown addressed the Queen’ death in their chat.

Ms Nicholl was even quoted saying, “¬¬She was never the same after Philip went... He was, she said, her strength and stay. He supported her in everything she did in life.”

“I think it's fair to say that she wouldn't be the queen she was without the support of Philip.”

This claim comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s official burial, after a week-long mourning period. 

