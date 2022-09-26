Meghan Markle blasted for ‘destroying’ Palace aides: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly trying to ‘destroy’ her royal aides with ‘intense screaming matches’.



Valentine Low, an author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown issued this insight.

According to the book’s findings, an inside source broke down Meghan Markle’s ‘screaming’ antics against her courtiers.

“There were a lot of broken people. Young women were broken by their behaviour,” the insider was quoted telling the source.

Mr Low also went into detail about one such major incident that left a young female worker feeling ‘criticised’ and hurt.

“Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you,” the source recalled while weighing in on the alleged conversation between Markle and the Palace worker.

“She’s not picking up. I feel terrified. This is so ridiculous. I can’t stop shaking,” the employee allegedly told a pal after being unable to get Meghan Markle on the phone. “

This comes shortly after allegations against Meghan Markle for allegedly ‘berating’ a staffer during preparations for her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry

“Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?’,” they reportedly complained. “It went on for a couple of hours.”

Even private secretary Samantha Cohen was ‘screamed’ at by Meghan Markle, and a frined of Cohen claimed, “Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”

“She was constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf, while taking all this abuse from them.”