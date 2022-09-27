King Charles concerned about upcoming season of The Crown?

The Buckingham Palace is reportedly concerned about the upcoming season of the show, that may damage the new monarch's reputation.

A friend of the new King, according to The Telegraph, also raised voice about the "exploitative" show and said that Netflix would have "no qualms about mangling people’s reputations", adding "what people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this."



The Buckingham palace has reportedly moved to protect the new King's reputation ahead of the upcoming season of The Crown showing "all out war" between then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The Crown drops on November 9, and Charles is being played by Dominic West, while Elizabeth Debicki is taking on the role of Princess Diana.



The timing "could not have been worse" with the show coming just two months into his' reign, and apparently this is the new clip from The Crown that has everyone on edge.