Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Nicola Peltz cuts chic appearance in leather jacket while out on date with Brooklyn Beckham

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Nicola Peltz turned heads as she stepped out for a dinner date with hubby Broolyn Beckham in Paris ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

The Transformers star sported an all-black outfit including a stylish leather jacket while the aspiring chef opted for a more casual look.

The billionaire heiress wore a black mini dress paired with matching tights along with a gorgeous long black jacket and same coloured knee-skimming platform boots.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Peltz completed her look with large black shades while her dark hair were left open and left her dark locks open.

Meanwhile, Beckham opted for a navy blue shirt featuring long sleeves paired with denim jeans and had a pair of low black leather Doctor Martens.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The couple walked hand-in-hand and appeared in good spirits amidst rumours of a rift with Victoria Beckham.

This comes after it was reported that the former Spice Girl wants to reconcile with her daughter in law and has even extended an olive branch to her.

The fashion designer has invited her eldest son and his better half at her Paris Fashion Week show which is scheduled at the end of the month.

“Everyone is invited, including Brooklyn and Nicola,” a source told Daily Mail. “Although it’s not definite yet that they will come.”

