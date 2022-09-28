 
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Hailey Bieber refuses to take blame for 'crazy' Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez split

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Hailey Bieber does not want to talk about her involvement in Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up.

Speaking on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” the model was caught off guard when the host, Alex Cooper, asked her about her link up with Justin back when he was dating Selena.

“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?” asked the host.

“This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey replied. “A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’

“It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Earlier in April, Hailey said: “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she continued at the time, noting that it was “valid” to leave her alone because so much time had passed.

