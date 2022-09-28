 
Late Queen Elizabeth ‘hated’ the way Meghan Markle spoke to Palace staff

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had major issues with the way royal staffers were treated by Meghan Markle.

Author Katie Nicholl issued this claim in her new book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

She began by saying, “Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg.”

“She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.”

Shortly thereafter the Queen allegedly made a sudden entrance to the same room, allegedly after hearing what the Duchess said and is rumored to have given her a ‘great scolding’.

“‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,’” the Queen is reported to have said.

Insight into the entire menu spread has been shared by Hello Magazine and they cite, free-range chicken, a 600-person lunch, a three-course dinner and even a custom made elderflower cake for the evening reception.

However, Meghan wasn’t the only one to receive a talking to by the Queen during the wedding planning, Prince Harry also joined the list after his behavior ‘upset’ the late monarch.

“The run-up to the wedding was really very difficult for the queen,” Ms Nicoll claimed. “She was very upset by how Harry had behaved and some of his demands and the way he went about things his own way.”

“I remember her being rather upset by how beastly Harry was being,” and how their “relationship was quite badly damaged by it all.”

