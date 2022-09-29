King Charles III ‘largely unwilling’ to cave in to Meghan, Harry’s demands

FileFootage

King Charles III is allegedly unwilling to yield to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s demands as the Sussexes return to California soon after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.



According to a royal expert, Daniela Elser said that the 73-year-old monarch is playing “hardball’ with the Duke of Sussex.

“Refusing to budge on mollifying his son and daughter-in-law is a ballsy move from Charles, what with the couple gearing up to unleash their assault on the entertainment world,” the expert said.

"The king seems largely unwilling to try and placate the fractious duo by giving them the titles they would seem to want (and it could be argued, need),” Elser added.

This came after The Times reported that the new monarch and Harry had a “brief discussion” after Queen’s death “when the King asked if [a royal title] was something Harry wanted for his children”.

“Harry is understood to have expressed his desire to let his children decide when they are older, and to have emphasised that would only be possible if they were allowed to retain their titles now,” the article added.