How 'calm' King Charles escaped 'assassination attempt' in Australia: Video

King Charles III is lauded for escaping an alleged assassination attempt during his speech in 1994.



The 74-year-old is going viral after a resurfaced footage of his from Australia shows him calmly standing on a podium as an intruder comes up to him and shoots a fire.

Attacker David Kang was soon tackled by Charles' security team before he came within a metre range to the former Prince of Wales.



The incident took place at Darling Harbour.

Kang later admitted his shots were not an assasination attempt, but part of a political demonstration about refugees.



The attacker admitted his reaction came after 'extremely traumatic experience' of more than 100 Cambodian asylum seekers held in detention camps in the country.

Before Charles' arrival, Kang also addressed a letter to him, explaining how the refugees are "suffering at the hands of the immigration department."

In a response to the letter, representative for Charles said the Prince "understands the strength of your concerns...this is not a matter with which he can become personally involved."