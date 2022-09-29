 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

How 'calm' King Charles escaped 'assassination attempt' in Australia: Video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

King Charles III is lauded for escaping an alleged assassination attempt during his speech in 1994.

The 74-year-old is going viral after a resurfaced footage of his from Australia shows him calmly standing on a podium as an intruder comes up to him and shoots a fire.

Attacker David Kang was soon tackled by Charles' security team before he came within a metre range to the former Prince of Wales.

The incident took place at Darling Harbour.

Kang later admitted his shots were not an assasination attempt, but part of a political demonstration about refugees.

How calm King Charles escaped assassination attempt in Australia: Video

The attacker admitted his reaction came after 'extremely traumatic experience' of more than 100 Cambodian asylum seekers held in detention camps in the country.

Before Charles' arrival, Kang also addressed a letter to him, explaining how the refugees are "suffering at the hands of the immigration department."

In a response to the letter, representative for Charles said the Prince "understands the strength of your concerns...this is not a matter with which he can become personally involved."

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles breaks US Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles breaks US Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’
Queen Elizabeth’s statue on Trafalgar Square wouldn’t be raised for now, reports

Queen Elizabeth’s statue on Trafalgar Square wouldn’t be raised for now, reports

King Charles III ‘largely unwilling’ to cave in to Meghan, Harry’s demands

King Charles III ‘largely unwilling’ to cave in to Meghan, Harry’s demands
Prince Harry put his foot down, 'delayed' royal planes as Queen took final breath

Prince Harry put his foot down, 'delayed' royal planes as Queen took final breath
Camilla only one who can tame hot tempered, 'quite needy' King Charles

Camilla only one who can tame hot tempered, 'quite needy' King Charles
Kate Middleton’s resurfaced clip garners praises: 'Dignified’

Kate Middleton’s resurfaced clip garners praises: 'Dignified’

Celebrities pay tribute to late Grammy-winning rapper, Coolio

Celebrities pay tribute to late Grammy-winning rapper, Coolio
Princess Diana 'slapped' father for marrying 'wicked' Raine behind mother's back

Princess Diana 'slapped' father for marrying 'wicked' Raine behind mother's back
Prince Andrew royal return demand is making royals 'tear their hair out'

Prince Andrew royal return demand is making royals 'tear their hair out'
King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours

King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours

Latest

view all